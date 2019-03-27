Lytham and St Annes town crier Colin’s not shy – but he is retiring

Oyez, Oyez! It’s the end of an era in Fylde.

Colin Ballard, who has filled the role in Lytham and St Annes for the last seven years, retires today - with lots of wonderful memories to shout about.

Colin Ballard in full cry

After a memorable stint in the distinctive red coat which has included the opportunity to toast the health of The Queen on the occasion of two historic Royal landmarks, Colin is hanging up his bell on his 71st birthday, 12 months after agreeing to stay on after no successor could be found.

There is still nobody waiting in the wings to take over his duties at major events such as Lytham Club Day and St Annes Carnival - but Colin is determined not to change his mind this time.

“I have had a great time and it has been wonderful to get out and about and meet so many wonderful people at all of our marvellous local events, ” said Colin.

“But I think this is the right time to call it a day and be able to spend more time with my family.

“It has been a privilege to serve The Ancient Manor of Lytham and St Annes as town crier for the past seven and a quarter years.

“I had never actually intended to take on the role when I inquired about the area having a town crier but look what a wonderful time has followed.

“‘Cries’ for Her Majesty the Queen on her 90th birthday or on achieving the longest reign will remain as the pinnacle of my work while last year’s First World War ‘Nation’s Tribute’ was a very moving experience.

“There are so many great memories – I have enjoyed every single minute of the role and shall miss it.”