Lytham Festival moved again to new July dates

Lytham Festival is to be held a week earlier than planned, it has been announced.

The week-long extravaganza on the Green will now be held from July 16-22 so not to clash with the Ricoh Women’s British Golf Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

It had already been moved a week forward from its usual August slot to avoid being scheduled at the same time as the golf tournament.

But now chiefs have brought it forward a further week so businesses can maximise two of the biggest dates in the south Fylde calendar in 2018 following talks with tourism chiefs.

A spokesman said: “Moving the dates of Lytham Festival is not a decision we have taken lightly however after consulting further with all local partners, it makes absolute sense to do this because of the Ricoh Women’s British Golf Open.

“We have an incredible line-up planned for Lytham Festival 2018 and we look forward to announcing this very soon.

Fans who had bought Early Bird tickets were told by email at 7pm on Monday night while the Festival’s official website had updated the date by Tuesday morning.

In the statement issued later on Tuesday, the spokesman added: “We have informed all customers who have already purchased tickets and where they are unable to attend we will offer full refunds.”

The spokesman added: “One thing many people tell us is that they wish Lytham Festival didn’t clash with their planned summer holidays.

“Well, in 2018 it won’t, and we hope that for many people, particularly those local to Lancashire and the North West, that this makes for a doubly enjoyable Lytham Festival.”

The Ricoh Women’s British Golf Open will take place from August 2-5.

Lytham Festival 2017 saw around 60,000 people pack out the Main Proms Arena on Lytham Green to see headline performances from Olly Murs, Hacienda Classical, 80s and 90s pop stars, Madness and the West End Proms show.

No performers for the 2018 have been announced yet.

