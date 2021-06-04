Lytham 'flasher' suspect named after being charged with exposing himself in Witch Wood

Adrian Fitzgerald, 58, of no fixed address, appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court this morning.

He is accused of 'flashing' at walkers in the woods off Bridge Road on Wednesday (June 2) and has been charged with two cases of indecent exposure.

He is further accused of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order by entering Witch Wood.

The 58-year-old is charged with two cases of indecent exposure after allegedly 'flashing' at walkers in Witch Wood, Lytham on Wednesday, June 2. Pic credit: Kate Yates

The 58-year-old did not enter any pleas. His cases will be dealt with by Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, July 7.

Fitzgerald was arrested, charged and remanded in custody yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 3), just 24 hours after the alleged offences.

A police spokesman said: "Following reported incidents of a male exposing himself on Wednesday (June 2) in Witch Wood, Lytham, a male has been arrested, charged and has been remanded in custody.

"We hope this provides reassurance to local residents and visitors alike."

