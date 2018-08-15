Lytham Gin entrepeneur Sara Dewhurst heading back to school

A Fylde chemistry teacher turned entrepeneur is going back to her old school to reveal the secrets of her success to fellow former pupils.

Sara Dewhurst, the businesswoman behind Lytham Gin, will also be unveiling a recipe for a special Queen Mary gin and tonic at the Gin-asium and Canapes event being held by the Queen Mary Association on Saturday, September 15 from 6pm.

The event is in the pavilion at AKS, St Annes, where the former Queen Mary School was based until 1999, when it merged with King Edward VII School, in turn merging with Arnold School in 2013.

Sara, who later taught chemistry at Lytham St Annes High School and then set up her own catering business, will be giving a talk on her career.

As the event coincides with Heritage Open Day weekend, guests will have the chance to view archive material in school and tour part of the former Queen Mary building, which now houses Queens Manor apartments.

Sara said: “It was at Queen Mary that I discovered I really loved chemistry and it quickly became my favourite subject.”

Details of the Gin-asium and Canapes event from Queen Mary Association secretary Liz Bickerstaffe on (01253) 713850 or lizzibick@yahoo.co.uk