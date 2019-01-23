Lytham Hall celebrates a £42,500 windfall

Officials at Lytham Hall are celebrating after being handed a £42,500 cash boost.

The money from the Government’s Coastal Revival Fund will go towards the second phase of restoration of the Grade I-listed Georgian house, including in-house works by volunteer and local craftspeople.

It will also aid research into planting schemes for the parterre, herbaceous border and woodland areas to make the Hall’s parkland more attractive to visitors.

Hall general manager Peter Anthony said: “I am delighted.

“This is a further step in making sure the Hall is on a sustainable footing and to make sure it becomes one of Lancashire’s top tourist attractions. Lytham Hall is the only Grade I building in Fylde which gives it not just local but national significance.

“This will allow us to finish the west elevations of the Georgian Hall and continue with further works in the south prospect garden.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies, who wrote in support of the bid and met with ministers to press for the funding, added: “This is well-deserved for all of the team at Lytham Hall.

“The changes at the Hall are tangible now, thanks to the recent works on the exterior paintwork, and the extensive changes to the parkland, making it more accessible and presentable.

“I was delighted to meet with ministers and press the case for the Hall.

“They understood the value of the works carried out so far, and were happy to support the team with the funding.

“This is yet another example in a long line of bids from Fylde which I have been pleased to support and the Government has funded.”

Lytham Hall project co-ordinator Steve Williams said: “I am over the moon at this news. It is another huge step in the restoration of Fylde’s only Grade I-listed building.”

The award for the Hall is from the latest round of Coastal Revival and Coastal Communities Funds, and means the Government is on track to deliver on a pledge to invest more than a quarter of a billion pounds into the Great British Coast by 2020.

Almost £1m (£957,429) of Coastal Revival Funding has been awarded to 23 successful projects which will help restore Britain’s great local coastal landmarks.

Since 2015, the Coastal Revival Fund has provided £5.6m to support 144 projects in coastal communities to help kick-start regeneration of ‘at risk’ coastal heritage sites.

The Hall, the exterior of which recently been restored to its original Georgian-era livery, and its estate include a number of Grade II listed buildings such as the stables, dovecote, paradise wall and paradise garden.

Recent archaeological excavations have revealed the site of two canals, a summer house, early 18th century glasshouses and parterres.

The parkland is Grade II registered and on the Lancashire County Council Biological Heritage Site with Tree Preservation Orders.

The Hall was built in 1764 by one of the leading architects of the Georgian period, John Carr of York, adjoining an earlier Jacobean Hall.

He built the Hall for the Clifton family, who were granted land following the dissolution of the Benedictine Lytham Priory and built the Jacobean Hall.

Later generations of Cliftons squandered money on travel, horses, and yachts and eventually the last Squire was forced to sell to Guardian Insurance Company in 1963.

That saved the Hall from dereliction and the Hall was sold in 1997 following a concerted public campaign to raise the funds.