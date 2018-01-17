Lytham Hall outdoor plays season set to grow

Lytham Hall’s programme of outdoor plays is to be extended to five.

Increasing attendances have prompted the introduction for what will be the plays’ ninth season this summer of an extra performance in a weekend ‘double header’ coinciding with Lytham’s 1940s Festival.

The Hound of the Baskervilles on Saturday, August 18, will be followed 24 hours later by The Pirates of Penzance.

Ahead of that on Sunday, June 17, the season will feature Little Women, while The Merchant of Venice will be staged on Sunday, July 8 and The Adventures of Dr Doolittle on Sunday, August 26.

While, as is traditional, the Chapterhouse theatre company will present the opening play of the season, the remaining four, including the extra show, will be staged by Illyria.

Plays season organiser Julian Wilde said: “After two plays last August which drew the biggest attendance at any outdoor venue in the country, I feel this is the ideal time to expand the programme.

“There is clearly plenty of appetite and enthusiasm for open air theatre in the area.

“Our August ‘double header’ will coincide with the 1940’s weekend on Lytham Green which regularly draws in 20,000 visitors to the town.

“I hope that they will relish the opportunity in the evening to see top quality open air theatre in a wonderful setting.”

“I am confident Lytham Hall will again be among the very best attended venues in the country and if the expansion goes well, it will become a regular feature.”

Details of ticket availability, prices and sales points for all five shows are expected in early March.