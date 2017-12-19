Lytham’s streets full of festive colour for fifth annual Walking Nativity

Hundreds of people took part as Lytham’s fifth annual Walking Nativity brought the traditional Christmas story to the town’s streets.

The event, organised by Lytham churches, featured for the first time a selection of hand-made lanterns made at an arts workshop and carried by members of the public.

Leading the way through the streets

Lytham Community Choir led the singing as the Nativity group set off from Lytham Methodist Church in Park Street and walked around the town centre, calling at three inns before ending up at a stable in the Memorial Gardens.

Afterwards, mince pies and other refreshments were served in the Methodist Church Hall.

Organisers’ spokesman Cath Powell said: “It was a wonderful community event – we are so lucky to live in such a special town. We are grateful to everyone who took part and to all the volunteers who organised it. Special thanks to the stable builders and stewards and to all who played a part in its success.”