Lytham St Annes Civic Society celebrates year of joy at mussel tank site

Lytham St Annes Civic Society is looking forward to the new-look mussel tank site on Lytham waterfront’s first full year as a prime attraction.

The renovation of the previously long-neglected site is the biggest project the Society has ever undertaken, at a cost of £130,000, plus a lot of volunteer help.

The large structure, which in 1935 housed three mussel cleansing tanks closed in 1954. Two of the tanks found new uses in the Ribble Cruising Club and the RNLI but the third was used for restaurants, nightclubs and roller skating.

The renovation scheme was carried out under the direction and design of BCA Landscape, led by Tom Hollick, and is intended to reflect the historic purpose of the site.

It includes photographs of the tanks in use, artwork representing a mussel and tiles produced by Lytham Sixth Form College which illustrate aspects of the town and shore.

Information plaques tell the story of the site, how the tanks worked, and relate it to the estuary and its wildlife.

All the money was raised locally with donations from the Lytham Schools Foundation, The Thomas Blasson Charitable Trust, the Ribble Rivers Trust, legacies and gifts from members and friends, and fundraising events.

Civic Society chairman Marion Coupe said: “It’s a great place to learn about the local environment and Lytham’s dependence on the sea. It has been wonderful to see people of all ages enjoying the site, dancing, pilates and best of all little children on tiny bikes and scooters.

“It is a delight to see people sitting on the specially-designed benches enjoying views of the estuary.”