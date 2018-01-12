Lytham St Annes High to stage Edward Dee memorial concert

Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College is to host a concert in memory of Edward Dee, the Fylde youngster who died of meningitis in December 2016.

All proceeds from the event on Thursday, January 18 at the college in Worsley Road, Ansdell - still popularly known by its old name of Lytham St Annes High School – will go to the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now, which has generated more than £66,000 from a variety of events held over the last 12 months.

The choir and samba band from Clifton Primary School in St Annes, where Edward was a pupil, will perform at the concert along with the Technology and Performing Arts College Orchestra and the Lancashire Music Centre Orchestra.

The concert starts at 6pm and admission will be £5 for adults and £3 for concessions, payable at the door.

The Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now will also be the beneficiary of the Lytham St Annes Lions charity swimarathon at St Annes YMCA Pool on January 28. It is hoped that will raise £15,000 for the fund.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth said: “The support for the fund has been wonderful.”