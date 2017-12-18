Lytham St Annes Lions' charity swim on course for a record entry

A charity swimarathon with a history dating back more than 30 years is on course for its biggest entry yet.

More than 40 teams have already signed up for the event organised by Lytham St Annes Lions at St Annes YMCA Pool on Sunday, January 28.

The swimarathon will be raising funds for the Edward Dee Forever Fund for Meningitis Now, in memory of the Fylde youngster who died of meningitis last year.

Edward’s mum Elizabeth has been invited to act as starter on the day.

Last year’s event raised £13,500 for Brian House children’s hospice and organisers are hopeful of generating at least £15,000 for the latest swimarathon’s good cause.

A Lions spokesman said: “The number of teams booked already is far ahead of previous years at this stage – even when we eventually had a full complement of swimmers.

“We have already booked an earlier start of 8am and we are considering an extension to 6pm.”

Entry details are at www.lsaswimarathon.org