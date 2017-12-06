Making sure that nobody is lonely on the Fylde coast

A charity has launched a campaign to help thousands of lonely people on the Fylde coast.

Age UK Lancashire estimates there are 34,000 people across the county who suffer from loneliness on a daily basis.

The charity singled out Blackpool as a particular problem area, with more than 3,000 elderly residents who are lonely.

David Ward, of Age UK Lancashire, said: “This year we are collating information to let people know what is going on around the festive period, particularly on Christmas Day, so if anyone is facing Christmas alone and would like somewhere to go, please ring 0300 303 1234 and we can hopefully give them information about any local gathering.”

For information or to help, visit www.ageuklancs.org.uk