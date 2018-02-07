Man airlifted to hospital from M55 after 'medical episode'

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a life-threatening condition after he collapsed while driving on the M55, say ambulance services.

The man, who is believed to be in his mid-40s, suffered what has been described as a medical episode shortly after 10 am on Wednesday between junctions 3 and 1 on the eastbound carriageway.

The motorway was closed in both directions for a short period while the air ambulance landed.

An Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to a serious incident on the M55.

"A man was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital in what is believed to be a life threatening condition."

A spokesman for highways England said: "A driver pulled onto the hard shoulder complaining of chest pains.

"He was given CPR by somebody at the scene before the air ambulance arrived.

"We put a brief stop on for all traffic for around 20 minutes."

The road was fully re-opened by 10.45am.