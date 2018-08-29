Man given first aid after Poulton kitchen blaze

A man had to be given oxygen by firefighters after a blaze in his house in Poulton.

The casualty was later checked over by paramedics following the fire in The Avenue.

The alarm was raised at around 7.45pm last night. Two fire engines from Blackpool attended the incident.

A fire brigade spokesman said the blaze had resulted from “a cooking mishap.”

The blaze had burnt itself out, but had generated a lot of smoke.

“Firefighters administered oxygen therapy to a gentleman who had inhaled smoke,” said the spokesman. “We used a portable fan to extract the smoke from the house.”