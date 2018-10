A man needed oxygen after inhaling smoke in a kitchen fire in Blackpool last night.

Firefighters called to the incident in Devonshire Road gave the casualty first aid before paramedics arrived.

A fire brigade spokesman said: "The man had inhaled smoke and we gave him oxygen therapy. He was later taken to hospital."

Apart from heavy smoke-logging, the blaze, caused by a chip pan left on the cooker, caused only minor damage.