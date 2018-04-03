Man injured in 'unprovoked' Easter Monday glass attack

A man suffered a deep cut to his wrist after being attacked in the early hours of Easter Monday.

The incident happened at 1.30am on Clifton Street, Lytham, close to Tesco Express.

The man was struck with a glass or bottle, causing injuries to his arm. He was treated at Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a deep wrist laceration.

Police have now appealed for help to identify four people they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The people, pictured, were drinking in the Mojito bar on Henry Street earlier in the evening.

Detective constable Chris Hammond, of Lancashire Constabulary CID, said: “This is by all accounts a nasty, unprovoked assault on an innocent member of the public.

“I would like to speak to the four people in the CCTV images in connection with this incident. I would also appeal to anyone who has been in Mojitos in the early hours of Easter Monday and who may recognise these individuals to get in touch as they may hold vital information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 01253 607049 or 101 quoting log 0084 of April 2.