Man rescued after being found lost and confused in St Annes

A "kindhearted" woman rescued a lost and confused gentleman in St Annes, say police.

The man, who is in his 80s, was found wandering near to the YMCA swimming pool at around 8.45am on December 12 dressed only in pyjama bottoms and a fleece.

Police say the pensioner had gone out for a walk while staying with relatives for the week and had become confused.

A Fylde Police spokesman said: "We would like to say a big thank you to the kindhearted lady this morning who stopped to help a man dressed in pyjama bottoms and a fleece and struggling to walk in St Annes.

"She took him to a place of safety and we picked him up to bring him to the Police Station.

"The gentleman couldn’t remember where he lived so we made him a brew and gave him a mince pie and warmed him up with a heater, coat and gloves.

"Thankfully the gentleman has been returned safe and well to his family now. The only complaint was that he would have liked some whisky in his brew."

The man has been returned to the care of his family and is reported to be safe and well.