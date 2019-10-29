Man with links to Blackpool and Lytham has not been seen for two weeks

A search continues for a Lancashire man who went missing in mid-October.

Luke Noone, 21, from the Islington area of Blackburn, was last seen on Tuesday, October 15 at around 10pm in the Punstock Road area of Darwen.

He has not been seen or heard from since, which is extremely out of character, Lancashire Police have said.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with mousy brown hair, blue eyes. He is usually clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey jogging top, a black coat and blue and yellow Adidas trainers.

As well as Blackburn and Darwen he also has links to Accrington, Lytham and Blackpool.

DI Andy Horne, of Blackburn Police, said: “Luke Noone has been missing for two weeks and we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"It isn’t like him to go missing and since the last sighting of him on October 15 he hasn’t contacted any of his family or friends and he hasn’t accessed social media, so we have no idea where he may be.

"We are continuing to ask, in the strongest terms, that anybody who has seen him, heard from him or knows where he may be gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should either contact 01254353871 or 101, quoting log number 1300 of October 17.