Mayor’s thanks after charity ball’s triple booster

Fylde mayor John Singleton has thanked the public for their support after the mayor’s ball raised £5,000 for charity.

More than 200 people attended the event at Ribby Hall, Wrea Green, and the cash will go to Coun Singleton’s trio of mayoral charities – the RNLI’s Shannon appeal towards the new Lytham St Annes lifeboat, the stained glass window appeal at St Luke’s Church, Staining, and the fund at Weeton Barracks which helps families in times of crisis.

“It was a wonderful evening and thanks to everyone who came along, ” said Coun Singleton.

“I have to say the support from the public through the year has been marvellous and this was another outstanding example of that. The three charities I am supporting are all excellent causes and the money raised at the ball provides a very welcome further boost to what we have raised already.”

Entertainment was provided by Lytham-based harmony group Diva, while toastmaster was Lytham St Annes town crier Colin Ballard.