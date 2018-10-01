Menopause cafe aims to break down taboo... and men are welcome too

A Menopause Café, aimed at breaking down taboos and increasing awareness the impact on those experiencing it, their family, friends and their colleagues will be held in the newly opened Moments Café & Hub in St Annes.

Open to both male and female participants of all ages, Menopause Café will be held at the Wood Street venue in October 11 from 7pm.

Following the World’s first Menopause Café, held in Perth, Scotland in 2017, a number of Menopause Cafes have been organised throughout the UK, including in some workplaces.

The world’s first Menopause Festival was also held in Perth during Spring 2018, as was the first Menopause Café outside the UK, taking place in Toronto.

The next Menopause Festival will be held in Perth next April, featuring speakers, films, comedians and creative workshops.

Rachel Weiss, who founded the Menopause Café said: “The Menopause Café is aimed at women and men of all ages who would like to come along and talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions, all made that little bit easier with tea and cake.

“Unfortunately, many women feel that they should just ‘get on with’ the Menopause, with some never talking to their friends of family about it, but the reality is that it affects all women eventually, not forgetting those who live and work with them.

People can come along and just listen, or join in on the discussions, hopefully leaving with a clearer sense of the impact of the menopause on those who are experiencing it.”