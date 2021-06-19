Motorcyclist, 26, killed in Blackpool collision

Ansdell Road, Blackpool

Officers were called to Ansdell Road at 2.05am following reports a Benelli TNT travelling towards Waterloo Road had come off the carriageway while negotiating a bend, mounted the pavement and collided with a stationary Honda Jazz.

The rider of the Benelli, a 26-year-old man from Blackpool was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Sgt Andrew Hemingway, of West Tactical Operations, said: “This collision has tragically resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”