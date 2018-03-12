MP and Cold Feet star promote fund

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith and Cold Feet star Fay Ripley have joined forces this month to help charity Marine Curie provide care and support to more people living with a terminal illness.

Ms Smith met long-term Marie Curie supporter Fay to celebrate the launch of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

The Labour MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood said: “Anyone who has ever needed the support of Marie Curie knows just how amazing these nurses are.

“They bring tremendous skills, compassion and care to both the terminally ill and their families.

“I’m delighted to lend them my support and hope this year is the most successful yet.”

Demand for Marie Curie services growing, and the charity’s daffodil pins are now available from volunteers and shops across Wyre and Fylde.