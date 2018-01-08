MP’s delight at investment in sea defences

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has welcomed the start of work on the area’s new sea defences.

The £19.8 million Fairhaven to Church Scar Coast Protection Scheme, funded by the Environment Agency, is being carried out by specialist contractors VBA and expected to take two years.

It includes piling, earthworks, pre-cast concrete revetment installation and concrete re-surfacing to the promenade between Fairhaven and Lytham to upgrade the current concrete defences, built in the 1890s and now in poor condition.

A compound for the works equipment has been created in the triangle of land at the extreme west end of Lytham Green.

Mr Menzies (pictured) said: “I am pleased to see the Government investing in flood protection schemes. The ageing defences at Fairhaven need replacing and it is great news we are seeing this level of investment in Fylde.”

The project is part of a £120m investment by the Government in coastal protection schemes over a six-period up to 2021. The programme also includes ongoing works at Anchorsholme and Rossall.

Mr Menzies added: “Environment minister Dr Thérèse Coffey has assured me the Environment Agency, coast protection authorities and third party owners are also carrying out ongoing routine annual revenue maintenance works to keep our homes safe.”

Coun David Eaves, chairman of Fylde’s operational management committee, said: “This is the largest capital project to be undertaken in the history of Fylde Council. As well as protecting peoples’ homes we have also considered sustainability and economic growth.”