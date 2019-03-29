MPower Youth in Kirkham shortlisted for U.Dance 2019

Kirkham dance group MPower Youth has been shortlisted to attend a national competition.

The group competed in UDance North West earlier this month at The Lowry and was one of four teams to be in the running for the National Youth Dance Festival – U.Dance 2019 led by One Dance UK.

They now wait to see if they will be narrowed down to one group who will make it through to the event taking place in London on July 20 and 21.

The other four groups were Dance Syndrome from Accrington, DOPE Male Performance Company from Cheshire and Cumbria Youth Dance Company from Cumbria.

The aim of UDance NW is to provide a non-competitive atmosphere to showcase some of the amazing work happening across the region, as well as enabling the young dancers to access new experiences and meet like-minded people.

Miaya Leeke, company leader at MPower Youth, said: “It is such an honour and absolute privilege to be selected. We were over the moon just to go through to the regionals earlier this months. This is a massive achievement to be shortlisted for such a high quality performance potentially to be able to go to London.”