N-ice to see Cheryl blossom with Dan

Dancing On Ice contestant Cheryl Baker has definitely earned the Respect of her professional coach and partner, Blackpool’s Dan Whiston.

Dan Whiston with Cheryl Baker

Singing the praised of his novice skater on the ITV show, Dan’s delighted with how much progress the Bucks Fizz singer is making.

Once more, after scoring the lowest marks from the judges, Cheryl and Dan skated on thanks to the public support for their fun, themed routine to Aretha Franklin classic Respect.

But there’s a big change in store for tomorrow’s dance to Billy Joel’s ballad, She’s Always A Woman.

Dan said: “We have a serious number this week; no comedy, no acting, and it’s slow and stripped back.

“After training earlier this week, Cheryl said for the first time she’d enjoyed it rather than being terrified.

“Her confidence is growing and I’m so proud of her.

“As a teacher, it’s rewarding to see someone blossoming and growing and Cheryl really is the essence of the show, learning a skill with no skating or dance training.”

· Dancing On Ice, ITV, 6pm tomorrow.