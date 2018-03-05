New chamber rounds off £2m town hall restoration

Fylde’s new council chamber has been unveiled to complete a £2m conversion and restoration programme.

The revamp of the town hall in St Annes has included a new roof, reception area and heating system as well as the first designated council chamber since 2004.

Since then, full council meetings have been held at various locations around the borough, notably Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion.

The new chamber has been extended and reconfigured compared to the previous layout on the same site.

As well as fixed desks with loose seating for all 51 members of the council and a public gallery, it features new technology to allow for webcasting of meetings.

Funding for the project has included proceeds from the sale of council assets such as the Derby Road offices in Wesham, and two depots in St Annes.

Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “The new chamber completes the transformation of our gracious building into a modern working environment with excellent facilities.”