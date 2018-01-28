New driver faces court after Blackpool roundabout smash

A new driver has been reported by police after misjudging a motorway roundabout.

Officers called to the scene of the crash by junction 4 of the M55 say the silver Citroen hit a temporary road sign after failing to negotiate the roundabout.

The collision happened on Sunday afternoon and police say the driver had only recently passed their test.

“Thankfully no-one was injured,” said a spokesman. “But the driver has been reported for due care.”

The vehicle suffered damage to its front offside and passenger door.