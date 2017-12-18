New feature at Hall for winter walkers

A new walking trail has been launched at Lytham Hall – just in time for those who might fancy taking a break from Christmas preparations or walking off those festive excesses.

Designed by the hall’s volunteer coordinator Sue Lowe, the trail features images of 14 British native animals and bird plaques, handcrafted by volunteers and hidden in the trees.

Sue (pictured) said: “We hope the new trail will attract people to come along for a winter walk with a purpose.

“You never know, you might see a real featured animal or bird at the same time.”

The hall grounds are open every day except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day morning.

The trail is available from the tearoom or estate office for £1.