New head eager for highest standards

High standards and the need for consistency will be crucial factors in ensuring Fylde’s biggest school continues to go from strength to strength, the new headmaster has told parents.

Ray Baker has taken over from Phil Wood. who retired last month after 16 years, at the helm of Lytham St Annes Technology and Performing Arts College.

Mr Baker has moved to the Ansdell school, which has more than 1,400 students, after four years in charge of Siddal Moor Sports College at Heywood.

In a letter to parents sent out on his first day in his new post, he wrote: “Since being appointed, I have been fortunate enough to spend a few days with different colleagues at LSA and have made sure that we are able to hit the ground running at the start of this new term.

“I will be using the next few weeks to meet as many people as possible and ensure that the good work already in place at school continues. I believe the school’s vision statement of being ‘A Learning Community in Pursuit of Excellence’ is absolutely brilliant and something we can all play a part in realising; excellence is a habit that we can all master.

“While every school has rules and routines, I have a strong belief in the importance of high standards and the need for consistency.

“I know from experience that ‘the little things’ matter, and the more confident we are about high standards of uniform, behaviour, homework and attitude, the quicker students will get the incredible results they are capable of.

“I understand that LSATPAC has incredibly supportive parents and carers, and this is something I welcome and am truly appreciative of.”