New plan to tackle Blackpool's homeless problem

Blackpool Council has announced its new plans tackle homelessness.

The new strategy aims to address housing issues by creating new houses, improving the private rented sector, increasing delivery capacity, and stabilising the lives of Blackpool residents.

It also aims to prevent homelessness by working with partners to identify risk and intervene earlier, minimising harm to health, and supporting individuals to avoid repeat homelessness.

Coun Christine Wright, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Finding a home is so important to both families and individuals. A stable home underpins successful education, employment and maintenance of good health.

“Reducing and preventing homelessness is also crucial for people’s well-being and we are committed to ensure that our strategies help deliver better lives in our community.

We really want to hear people’s thoughts on both these really important issues.”

People can express their views online at www.blackpool.gov.uk/Consultations until March 20.