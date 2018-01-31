New plan will avoid need to close road

Revised plans for a drainage basin on land at Chapel Road on Blackpool’s Marton Moss have been granted planning permission.

The scheme, which was approved by council planners using delegated powers, will also include an access road and landscaping.

Water company United Utilities already had planning approval but submitted new proposals in response to ‘further design developments to improve the overall design solution’.

This means they do not need to install a new sewer beneath Stockydale Road which would have meant the road would have had to close.

A report accompanying the application says: “An alternative means of connecting surface water flow between the basin south of Chapel Road and Magnolia Pumping Station has therefore been developed (avoiding Stockydale Road), which involves the construction of a tunnel routed from the west side of the basin south of Chapel Road to Magnolia Pumping Station.”

The scheme is part of a wider project to improve the quality of Blackpool’s bathing water.