New shows and dates at Lowther

Tickets are on sale for new shows added to the must see list at Lowther Pavilion this year.

First up is Simmons and Simmons - The Feel Good Factor which takes place on Saturday, April 22. It’s Keith and Ben’s very own show featuring hilarious comedy, great music and anecdotes.

On October 7, Seriously Dead takes to the stage, starring Crissy Rock of Benidorm fame and Love Lowther Summer ball is on June 9.

There are also children’s shows penned in such as CBeebies Sarah and Duck (pictured) and Tiddler and Terrific Tales. Check www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk