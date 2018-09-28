New spud king farmer Clifford Thompson earns his crown at this year’s Big Chip Off

There’s a new king of spuds in town as farmer Clifford Thompson took the crown at this year’s Big Chip Off.

His predecessor Peter Taylor handed over the title at Owd Nell’s Tavern, at Guys Thatched Hamlet, during the annual competition, which raised over £2,400 for the North West Air Ambulance.

Spud

Peter, 68, from Preesall, was up against Clifford and Adam Thompson, of St Michaels; Martin Lawrenson, of Eagland Hill; and newcomer for 2018 John Barton of Pilling.

And it was Clifford who peeled away with the title.

The contest began five years ago when pals Peter and Clifford struck up some friendly banter about whose potatoes make the best chips.

Entrants each bring along a sample of their crop to chip and fry before being judged by the public.

The winner is crowned the king of spuds.

Since then, Peter has taken the crown twice in total, Ian Jenkinson and Martin Lawrenson have scooped the title once each and this is Clifford’s second victory.

Clifford, 76, said: “It was a great night.

“The atmosphere was electric and there was a real buzz.

“I’m glad we won and Peter had to hold his hands up and admit defeat.

“He will say he wants to win next year – well he can try.”

Asked about his rival’s superior spuds, Peter, of Cotewalls Farm, joked: “Where he bought them I have no idea.”

He added: “It was a brilliant night – it was packed out and everyone had a great time.

“But it goes without saying I will get my title back next year.”

Packed pub

The canalside tavern at Guys Thatched Hamlet was built in 1798.

What makes a top chip?

The perfect chip is said to depend on the potato, the oil it is fried in and the salt.