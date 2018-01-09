New vice principal to take over at Fylde coast college

A Fylde coast college has appointed a new vice principal.

Steven Downham-Clarke takes up the roles of vice principal and deputy chief executive at Myerscough College, Bilsborrow, on April 1.

He replaces Alison Robinson who takes over as chief executive and principal of the college when Ann Turner retires on the same day.

Mr Downham-Clarke is currently assistant principal at Kirklees College, Huddersfield, where he is responsible for further education (FE) study programmes and apprenticeships.

He previously worked at Bradford College as head of sport and public services and has also run his own private training company and worked at Hopwood Hall.

Ms Robinson said: “Steven brings a wealth of experience to the role.

“He has an excellent reputation amongst his colleagues and the FE sector as a great communicator, someone who sets high standards and works exceptionally hard.

“I am confident that Steven is a great fit for our Myerscough team.”