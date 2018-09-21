No strings attached as Pinocchio fairytale wings its way to Pavilion Theatre at the Winter Gardens

The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is coming to Blackpool - and that’s no lie!

The Immersion Theatre production will head to the Pavilion Theatre at the Winter Gardens for four performances across two days on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 April.

Based on the fantastical children’s book, it is described as a “high energy re-telling of Pinocchio’s extraordinary adventures”.

Kathy Smith, general manager, said: “The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio is a fantastic addition to our Easter 2019 programme offering families a magical experience in a wonderful venue.

“We’re committed with Selladoor and other partners to deliver a diverse and exciting programme of events to the Pavilion with more announcements set to be revealed in the coming weeks.”

It is directed by James Tobias and composed by Robert Gathercole.

James said: “Having worked together so many times, Rob and I have developed a clear understanding of the style of show we enjoy creating: high-energy, pacey scripts with frustratingly catchy songs which serve to create a larger-than-life introduction to classic stories for youngsters which older generations can enjoy just as much.

“I adore all things family theatre so look forward to working on this wonderful story.”

Tickets priced at £12 are available now from www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.