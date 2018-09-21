Northern unveils first of its revamped trains

The company which operates trains on the Fylde has launched the first of its promised revamped trains.

Northern is planning to refurbish 243 Class 158 trains for use in the area.

It said the upgraded train offers a more comfortable journey with new seating and more leg room – and has USB charging sockets at every seat and free Wi-Fi.

In the future, they will also feature customer information screens and digital seat reservations.

The company could not say when these trains would be running on the Fylde but pointed out that last week, the first of 98 brand new trains began test runs and is scheduled for passenger service by the end of this year.

Ben Ackroyd, engineering director at Northern, said: “We have promised our customers fully refurbished trains with modern facilities, I am really proud to see this first unit out on the network. We are committed to delivering further improvements for our customers in the north of England and this train is tangible proof.”