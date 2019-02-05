Chinese New Year animals: 2019 is the year of the pig, but do you know your animal sign?

In order, they are: rat (鼠—shǔ), ox (牛—niú), tiger (虎—hǔ), rabbit (兔—tù), dragon (龙—lóng), snake (蛇—shé), horse (马—mǎ), goat (羊—yang), monkey(猴—hóu), rooster (鸡—jī), dog (狗—gǒu), and pig (猪—zhū). Here's how to check what sign you were born under:

1. Rat Years: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020'Compatibility: Best match:Ox. Best group:Monkey,Dragon. Incompatible:Horse Getty Buy a Photo

2. Ox Years: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021'Compatibility: Best match:Rat. Best group:Snake,Rooster. Incompatible:Goat Getty Buy a Photo

3. Tiger Years: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022'Compatibility: Best match:Pig. Best group:Horse,Dog. Incompatible:Monkey Getty Buy a Photo

4. Dragon Years: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024'Compatibility: Best match:Rooster. Best group:Monkey,Rat. Incompatible:Dog Getty Buy a Photo

View more