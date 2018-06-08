On the hunt for a future circus star

Could you be a Blackpool Tower Circus’ star of the future?

The popular attraction is on the hunt for someone who could one day fill the big shoes of the legendary Mooky.

Blackpool Tower Circus

Bosses are looking for someone who can juggle five balls, rings and more unusual items; perform incredible hair-raising tricks on a high-wire; or amaze the judges with some unicycle trickery, illusions and magic.

And they want applications from members of the public who think they have what it takes to entertain audiences.

If you think you could be The Blackpool Tower Circus’s next big thing, the attraction wants to see videos of hopefuls performing circus skills by sending in a video and telling them why they are the next circus star.

A panel made up of circus stars and staff from The Blackpool Tower will be holding auditions in The Blackpool Tower Circus, on July 9 and 10.

The winner of the Circus 250 Star of the Future talent search will go on to perform with the Endresz family on July 13.

The search for a rising star of circus has been launched as Blackpool prepares for a summer of celebrations for the 250 anniversary of the first circus performed in 1782 in Paris.

Blackpool is one of six UK cities to take part in Circus 250 – along with Bristol, Great Yarmouth, London, Belfast and Newcastle.

There are events, parades and celebrations taking place around the globe.

Resident clowns, Mooky and Mr Boo have been performing at the Tower for 27 years and have audiences laughing in between the acts, who come from around the globe to perform in the most famous circus in the UK.

Kenny Mew, general manager at the Tower, said: “For 124 years, The Blackpool Tower Circus has been performing and entertaining people.

“The Endresz family have been wowing us every year for more than two decades but the time has come to find somebody with a talent.”

Join the show

To apply, send videos explaining why you should be the Circus 250 Star of The Future to enterblackpool@merlinentertainments.biz