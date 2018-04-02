Once in a blue moon moment caught on camera

Amateur astronomer Jim Martin’s passion for sky watching paid off when he captured this rare blue moon moment from his Lancashire garden.

The retired academic from UCLan was delighted to get the kind of photo you might, to coin a phrase, get only once in a blue moon.

Jim, of Bush Lane, Freckleton, waited some 20 minutes for his glimpse of the celestial show, which happens when there is a second full moon in a single calendar month.

He said:”I was aware it was going to happen and I managed to grab the photo before the clouds came over. I felt very lucky.”

The former medical ethics specialist added:“We also had a blue moon in January and that’s also unusual to have two in one year.”

As for his plans for his photo, taken at 10.10pm on March 31, he said: “I might use it as a screen saver.”