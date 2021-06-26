One dead and three injured in country lane smash
One person was killed and three more were injured in a road smash on a country lane in Warton early today.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 9:21 am
The collision happened around 1am on Lodge Lane, but few details have been released by emergency services.
Two fire engines from Wesham and St Annes were called to the scene and spent two hours dealing with the incident.
A fire brigade statement said: "There was one confirmed fatality at this incident.
"Three other casualties were conveyed to hospital by North West Ambulance Service."
More later.