Open day at South Shore Fire Station a success

An open day aimed at helping older people in Blackpool live well and stay safe was well-attended.

Around 120 people turned up at South Shore Fire Station to talk to people from a number of groups in the resort, including Citizen’s Advice Bureau, the Royal British Legion, Alzheimer’s Society, and Silverline.

Station officer Colin Hickson said: “You can find the older generation likes face-to-face conversation, and to come out and have a cup of tea and a biscuit and talk to people. The event was to stop them going into crisis in their own homes, and help them live happily and safely.

“It was about their families too, if they had any concerns. It’s the first time we have done an event like this. The feedback from the agencies was, ‘Let’s do it again’.”

The Age Is Just A Number event was held from 1pm until 4pm on Thursday.