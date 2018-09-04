Open day delights at St Annes RNLI station

Lytham St Annes RNLI looks set to benefit to the tune of around £6,000 after hundreds of people flocked to an open day at its lifeboat house on St Annes Promenade.

The annual event coincided with the St Annes International Kite Festival, which brought thousands of people to town, and RNLI officials said it was the busiest yet at the venue.

Ben Rawcliffe, three, and big brother Luke, five, from Lytham test out the captain's chair.

A first opportunity to take a close-up look at the station’s new Shannon lifeboat, the Barbara Anne, proved especially popular, while activities and entertainment from the likes of the Lytham Shanty Crew and the group Driftwood, also went down very well with the crowds.

“There were queues all day and we really couldn’t have wished for better,” said spokesman David Forshaw. “It was wonderful to see so many people taking an interest in the station and providing such a great boost to our funds.”

Navigator Andy Hall on board the new boat

George Fletcher-Kempson, six, and one-year-old Freddie Fletcher-Kempson