Booths Cheesy Caterpillars recipe

Cheesy Caterpillars and mini veg patches

Ingredients

For the caterpillars

Booths Cheesy Caterpillars

Mini mozzarella balls

Cherry tomatoes

Honey

Kiwi fruit, apples and lettuce leaves

For the mini veg patches

SSmall plant pots or bowls

Hummus

Crushed digestives or charcoal cheese biscuits

Baby carrots

Purple sprouting broccoli

Method

For the caterpillars

1. Thread three mini mozzarella balls onto a cocktail stick then add a cherry tomato.

2. Place two edible eyes on the tomato with a dab of honey to keep them in place. Add spots to your critter using cake sprinkles and more honey.

3. Place on a plate with slices of kiwi and apple cut into flower shapes and some fresh herbs or lettuce leaves to set the perfect garden scene.

For the mini veg patches (serves 2)

1. Thoroughly wash and dry two new small plant pots or bowls.