Booths Persian Pork Tenderloin recipe
This recipe from Booths makes a great alternative to the traditional Sunday roast, bringing fruity, spicy flavours to a lovely cut of meat.
Serves 4 l Prep 20 mins l Cook 35 mins
Ingredients
For the Persian pork tenderloin
1 pork tenderloin
40g couscous
50ml hot vegetable stock
25g dried apricots, chopped
1 tbsp mango chutney
5g toasted flaked almonds
10g pistachio nuts, chopped
1 lemon, zest only
25g pomegranate seeds
Salt and pepper
For the apricot barbecue sauce
8 apricots, stone removed and halved
1 tbsp mango chutney
1 tsp smoked paprika
Salt to taste
Method
1. For the Persian pork, butterfly the tenderloin by making incisions along the length of the meat to flatten and open it up. Cover the meat with a sheet of cling film and use a rolling pin to lightly flatten the meat.
2. Place the couscous in a small bowl, add the hot vegetable stock, stir lightly and cover with cling film. Set to one side for five minutes.
3. After five minutes fluff the couscous with a fork. Then add the dried apricots, mango chutney, almonds, pistachios, lemon zest and pomegranate seeds. Mix well and season to taste with salt and pepper.
4. Spoon the couscous filling over the flattened pork then roll the meat together. Tightly tie the tenderloin together using butchers string to encase the filling.
5, Place on a hot barbecue and cook with the lid down for around 30 minutes or until piping hot and cooked through.
6 To make the sauce, place the apricots cut side down on the barbecue and cook for 3-5 minutes or until lightly charred and soft.
7 Place the griddled apricots into a bowl and mash with a fork. Add the remaining ingredients and season to taste with salt.
8 Once cooked, slice the pork and arrange on a serving platter. Serve with a dollop of sauce.
Chef's Tip
To oven cook the tenderloin, pre-heat the oven to 180°C (fan) / 200°C / 400°F / gas mark 6 and cook for 30 minutes or until piping hot and cooked through. The apricot BBQ sauce can be made using a griddle pan on the hob instead of the barbecue. Apricots can be interchanged with peaches or nectarines when in season.