WeightWatchers salmon, mint and cucumber baguettes recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 10 minutes l Cook 10 minutes

Ingredients

Two part-baked brown baguettes

WeightWatchers salmon, mint and cucumber baguettes

1 medium can pink salmon

Half a cucumber, finely diced

Half a small red onion, finely diced

Nine individual olives, in brine, chopped

3 tbsps 0% fat natural Greek yoghurt

2 tbsps fresh mint, chopped

Zest of one lime

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

Half-a-teaspoon Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce

Four small Ruby Gem lettuce leaves

Two large tomatoes, sliced

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220°C, fan 200°C, gas mark 7, then bake the two 150g part-baked brown baguettes to pack instructions.

2. In a bowl place the tin of drained pink salmon and flake with a fork. Add the finely diced cucumber and red onion, the chopped olives, the Greek yogurt, chopped mint, lime zest and juice half-a-teaspoon of sriracha sauce, then season to taste.

3. Halve the baguettes, then split and fill with the Ruby Gem lettuce

leaves and sliced tomatoes divided among the baguettes. Spoon over the salmon mixture and serve.