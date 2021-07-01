WW Turmeric spiced rice with chicken and greens recipe
This tasty dinner recipe from WW – formerly WeightWatchers – takes just half an hour to prepare and cook, perfect when you need a speedy weekday supper.
Serves 4 l Prep 15 minutes l Cook 15 minutes
Ingredients
150g white basmati rice
500g chicken breast mince, raw
1 large onion, finely chopped
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2tsps finely grated root ginger
1-and-a-half tsps turmeric
200g pack Tenderstem broccoli, halved
200g pak choi, cut into 5cm lengths
1tbsp Amoy Reduced Salt Soy Sauce
1tbsp lime juice
1 lime, cut into wedges to serve
Fresh coriander, finely chopped
Calorie controlled cooking spray
Method
1. Bring a large pan of water to the boil. Add the basmati rice and cook for 10-12 minutes, until tender. Drain and set aside.
2. Meanwhile, mist a large nonstick wok or frying pan with calorie controlled cooking spray and set over a high heat. Stir-fry the chicken breast mince, in batches, until golden and just cooked through. Transfer to a bowl.
3. Mist the wok with more cooking spray and reduce the heat to medium-high. Stir-fry the onion, garlic, grated ginger turmeric for a minute or until fragrant.
4. Add the halved broccoli and two tablespoons water to the wok and stir-fry for two minutes.
5. Add the pak choi and stir-fry for 1-2 minutes or until just tender.
6. Return the chicken to the wok with the cooked rice, lime juice and soy sauce. Stir-fry for two minutes, then scatter over a handful of fresh coriander and serve with lime wedges on the side.
Smartpoints: Green 6 l Blue 4 l Purple 4