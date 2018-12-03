Pantomime fans will go to the ball as Cinderella begins run at Preston Charter Theatre

Preston Charter Theatre goers to the ball from this Thursday with the opening night of its annual Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.

It sees the return of comedian Phil Walker, who has once again written and directed the show as well as starring in it! His productions of Sleeping Beauty, Jack and the Beanstalk and Aladdin received rave reviews.

The eponymous heroine will be played by Jade Natalie, best known for her role as the pixie-haired and bespectacled member of Nick Jr’s children’s pop band Go!Go!Go!, who have performed in the West End, had two national tours, and entered the charts with their album Radio Go!Go!Go!.

Playing Prince Charming will be her co-star from Go!Go!Go!, singer, songwriter, and actor Carl Tracey.

His Pantomime credits include Peter Pan, Cinderella, Beauty & The Beast, and last year’s Charter Theatre Aladdin.

Playing the ugly sisters will be Jamie Morris and Tarot Joseph. Tickets from 01772 804444 or online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk