Parade sponsor says take pride in Blackpool Pride

A new sponsor for Blackpool Pride is calling on businesses to come together and make the festival a big success.

READ MORE: Business news



Cybil Duvaux’s Peek-A-Booze Cabaret Bar and Hotel is sponsoring the Pride Parade, on Saturday, June 9, and owners of the Dickson Road venue Craig and Alec Coleman want the community to give what they can to boost the event.

Craig’s alter ego Cybil has been a regular entertainer at Pride, and said: “People just think it happens overnight but they don’t realise just how many hours of work and thousands of pounds that are needed to get this event to work.

“I think it’s time that all the venues that make a living from our LGBT community think about what they can give back, either financially or just by offering their time at the event, Blackpool has a great weekend every year for Pride, we have an amazing reputation throughout the country and it’s time we work together as a town to take it to the next level.”

Email enquiries@prideblackpool.co.uk for details.