Paramedics treat casualty after Blackpool house blaze

Kent Road, Blackpool

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Blackpool South Shore, Bispham, St Annes and Preston were called to a fire involving a terraced house on Kent Road.

The fire, which was reported shortly after 9pm on Saturday night, involved the attic and spread to the roof space of a neighbouring property.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reel jets, a ventilation unit and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the blaze.

One casualty suffered smoke inhalation and was treated by ambulance crews.

Three fire engines remained at the scene last night damping down and ensuring no further fire spread.