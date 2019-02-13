Patient taken to hospital after air ambulances called to Leyland

A casualty was taken to hospital after two air ambulances landed at a care home in Leyland.

The two helicopters were seen on land adjacent to Broadfield House on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance service confirmed 'a patient' had been taken to hospital but could give no more details.

A spokesman for Broadfield House, in Broadfield Walk, was unable to give any further information.

Broadfield House comprises four units, one of which is for short term rehabilitation for people with dementia, with the other three units providing longer term care for older people and people with dementia.