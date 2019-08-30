10-year-old Fylde driver aims to show to he is Myles ahead when it come to driving skills

A 10-year old from Fylde is gearing up for the final of a national Young Driver competition.

Myles Taylor, from St Annes, will be one of 20 finalists in his age category, which starts at 10, at the Young Driver Challenge 2019 in Birmingham next weekend

TV presenter Quentin Willson will co-host the final in Birmingham

The Challenge is run by Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons.

Pupils drive dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas on private land with a fully qualified instructor and learn the skills needed to be a safe and responsible driver.

Myles, a pupil at AKS, has had several lessons at the scheme’s Wigan and Manchester venues, among 65 Young Driver locations across the country.

Pupils were able to enter the competition throughout spring and were marked by their instructor on key driving techniques.

Twenty pupils from across the UK will compete in each of two categories – 10-13 and 14-16 – at the final at the NEC on Saturday, September 7, hosted by Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Willson, who have both been presenters on TV's Top Gear and Fifth Gear.

Finalists will compete in a driving challenges, including manoeuvring a slalom, undertaking different types of parking, controlling an emergency brake and confidently tackling independent driving.

The Challenge encourages youngsters to consider responsible and safe driving, with top marks given to those who show the best levels of control and awareness.

Prizes up for grabs include £200, 10 one-hour Young Driver lessons, family restaurant vouchers and signed copies of Quentin Willson’s latest book ‘Learn to Drive Without Tears and Tantrums’.

Myles said: "I'm really excited to be in the final of the Young Driver Challenge 2019. I really love cars and I couldn't wait to turn 10 and start having lessons.

"The lessons are really fun but they are also teaching me lots about how to control the car and hopefully be a really good driver. I just wish the lessons didn't go so quickly.

"I've been doing lots of practice for the Challenge final - it would be brilliant if I won, particularly since I'm only 10."

His mum Charlotte added: "Myles has always loved cars and he really looks forward to going along to the lessons. We are so proud that he is through to the national final."

Young Driver was established in 2009 with the aim of helping to teach youngsters to drive over a longer period, therefore encouraging a safer generation of new drivers at 17.

Organisers say one in five young drivers has an accident within the first six months after passing their test – a figure which halves for Young Driver past pupils.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, said: “Every year the quality of driving we see from these young people astounds us.

"They take their learning very seriously, and it’s a great way of reinforcing all those important safety messages when they don’t have the pressure of trying to pass a test as quickly as possible.

"The Challenge final is always the highlight of our calendar and it will be fantastic to have Vicki and Quentin there this year, cheering on our worthy finalists.

"Congratulations to Myles, who has already done so well, beating hundreds of other entrants. We wish him every luck for the final.”